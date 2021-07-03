Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,719 shares during the period. Lufax makes up approximately 3.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Lufax worth $78,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lufax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,237,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after purchasing an additional 151,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 2,975,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,095. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

