Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.70. 3,782,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

