LunchMoney Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,298.14 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $257,298.14 and approximately $1,482.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

