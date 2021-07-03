Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

LXFR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LXFR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 47.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

