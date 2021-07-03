Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 123,200 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 647,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.