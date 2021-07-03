M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.62% of M.D.C. worth $276,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

MDC stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

