Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $173.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

