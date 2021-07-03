Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $173.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.
