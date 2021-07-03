Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 259,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Mallard Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mallard Acquisition by 1,702.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 851,300 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mallard Acquisition by 50.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 486,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 163,883 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

