Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 169788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

