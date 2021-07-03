Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,218.84. 37,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel has a 1-year low of $881.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,203.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Markel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.