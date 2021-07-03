Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.88% from the company’s current price.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

