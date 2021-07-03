Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.