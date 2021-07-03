McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.