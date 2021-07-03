MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 27,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. MDJM has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

