MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 12,899 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,856.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

