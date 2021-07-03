megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.0787 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. megaBONK has a total market cap of $236,248.39 and $7,515.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00758536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.80 or 0.07713531 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

