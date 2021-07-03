Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the highest is $3.80. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $14.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $22.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 198,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,380. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

