Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

