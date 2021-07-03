Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$61.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.17.

Methanex stock opened at C$41.64 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.24.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.25%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

