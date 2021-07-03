Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

