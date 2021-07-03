Metronome (MET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,031.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00009022 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $87,031.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00169739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.37 or 1.00214906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,180,047 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,673 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

