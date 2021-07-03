Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MTSAF remained flat at $$12.75 on Friday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47.

MTSAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Danske cut Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

