Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $1,401.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,309.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $811.97 and a twelve month high of $1,403.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.