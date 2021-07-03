MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

