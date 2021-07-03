MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $564,094.12 and $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037676 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 418,259,536 coins and its circulating supply is 140,957,608 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

