Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.98, but opened at $82.66. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $80.61, with a volume of 662,352 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

