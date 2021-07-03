Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

