Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

