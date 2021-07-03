MIR COIN Price Hits $0.0056 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $66,866.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00170747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.19 or 1.00024986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002942 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

