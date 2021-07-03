Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

