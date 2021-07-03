Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,723 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 499,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

