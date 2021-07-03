Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

