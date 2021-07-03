Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 23,483 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

