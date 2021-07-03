Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 664 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

