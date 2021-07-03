Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,817,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000.

VIIAU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

