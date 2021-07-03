Mist One Day Trading Volume Tops $503.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Mist has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $503.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00755760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no "dev team". There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. "

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

