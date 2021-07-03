Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MITK stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.