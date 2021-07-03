MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,500. The company has a market cap of $396.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.