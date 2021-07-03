MKM Partners Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $226.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $216.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Shares of STZ opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

