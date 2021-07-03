MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $170.77, but opened at $174.99. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $173.68, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

