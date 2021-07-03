MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $170.77, but opened at $174.99. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $173.68, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.
MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.
In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.
MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
