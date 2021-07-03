Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mondi stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02. Mondi has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

