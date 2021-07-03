Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $138,000 Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 249.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 206,386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

