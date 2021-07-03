Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $190,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 232.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Square by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,723,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.25. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock worth $294,219,933. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

