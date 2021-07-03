Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $42,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $533.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

