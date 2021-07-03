Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,961,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $40.46 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

