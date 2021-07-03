Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

