Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

