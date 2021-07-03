Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

REGN traded up $9.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $583.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.