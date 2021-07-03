Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.64. 3,920,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $311.89 and a 12 month high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

