Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 18.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 507,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

